SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi, SNSD’s YoonA, NCT’s Haechan, TWICE’s Dahyun and others: 5 K-Pop idols that are Gemini

The third astrological sign in the zodiac is Gemini. The sun moves through the tropical zodiac from about May 21 to June 21. The signs are known to be quirky, extroverted and creative. They are fun and people love being around them. They are also indecisive, impulsive, noisy, unreliable and more. They prefer being given many options so they can make better decisions.

SEVENTEEN’s activities:

Released on April 24, SEVENTEEN's tenth mini album, FML, peaked at number 44 on the Billboard 200 and charted for four weeks in a row. Additionally, FML was ranked 24th on the Billboard Artist 100 Chart, 5th on the Billboard Top Current Album Sales Chart, and 2nd on the Billboard World Album Chart, respectively.

YoonA’s activities:

She will appear on King The Land, which will air on JTBC. Cheon Sarang, a first-class, friendly employee at the King Hotel, where Guwon (Junho) is the head of the headquarters, will visit viewers in YoonA. Particularly, the Smile Queen Cheon Sarang character's synergy with YoonA's distinctive, fresh, and bright energy is shown. Cheon Sarang is a character in the show who has a story that makes her smile and never fails to smile in a kind way that earns her the moniker Smile Queen. The King Hotel is likewise firmly interwoven with her story.

Here are the Gemini K-Pop idols:

SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi

Hoshi is a creative and fun person who spends his time caring for members as well as making them laugh in any situation. He is talented and is always ready to have a fun time.

SNSD’s YoonA

A member of Girls Generation, YoonA is a beautiful woman who is a singer as well as actress. She is known to be a party animal who is funny in her own way, leaving the members in splits during variety shows.

NCT’s Haechan and Taeil

NCT Dream and NCT 127’s Haechan is undoubtedly one of the funniest idols of NCT who always makes his members laugh while Taeil is the oldest member of the group who spends his time caring for members but also has an underrated sense of humor.

TWICE’s Dahyun

Rapper of TWICE, Dahyun is extremely talented and creative in her own right but she is also known to be quirky. Her beautiful looks make for a cover for Dahyun’s unique perspective on life and she is often seen pulling pranks on members and making them laugh.

