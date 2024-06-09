SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan and Wonwoo's THIS MAN album to be led by Last Night; full tracklist revealed

SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan and Wonwoo are gearing up for their unit debut album THIS MAN, led by Last Night and set to release on June 17. Produced by Woozi and BUMZU, this album promises a blend of talent and creativity from the duo.

On June 8, SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan and Wonwoo dropped a bombshell for fans eagerly awaiting their unit album THIS MAN by unveiling its tracklist. The duo's collaboration promises a trio of captivating tracks, with the title track Last Night showcasing their harmonious blend.

Additionally, the album features Beautiful Monster, highlighting Jeonghan's vocal prowess, and Leftover, shining the spotlight on Wonwoo's talents. What adds an extra layer of excitement is the fact that all three songs are not only performed by Jeonghan and Wonwoo but are also produced, composed, and arranged by SEVENTEEN member Woozi and producer BUMZU. This collaboration ensures a seamless integration of their unique musical styles and talents.

With the release date set for June 17 at 6 PM KST, anticipation is at an all-time high among fans eager to witness the synergy between Jeonghan and Wonwoo in their unit debut album. As the countdown begins, expectations are soaring for THIS MAN to make a resounding impact on the music scene.

More details about SEVENTEEN’s latest activities

SEVENTEEN, a K-pop group under PLEDIS Entertainment, boasts thirteen members, namely S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino, known for their self-producing prowess.

Since their debut in 2015 with 17 CARAT, they have garnered global acclaim, with the album ranking as the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the US. Divided into hip-hop, vocal, and performance units, they're dubbed Performance Kings and Theater Kids of K-Pop.

After a memorable performance at the UK's Glastonbury Festival, SEVENTEEN are now gearing up for their 2024 SVT 8TH FAN MEETING in Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome, followed by headlining LOLLAPALOOZA Berlin in September. These endeavors underscore SEVENTEEN's commitment to connecting with their fanbase, CARATs, worldwide and solidifying their position as international sensations.

