SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan opens official Instagram account; Engages in hilarious banter with bandmate S.Coups

SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan is now on Instagram! Read on to find out.

CARATs, we have some good news for you! Just two weeks after SEVENTEEN member DK debuted his official Instagram account, we have another member joining the Insta-bandwagon! Yes, we are talking about SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan! On July 13, SEVENTEEN announced on their official social media accounts that Jeonghan had launched a new Instagram account of his own with the username - jeonghaniyoo_n!

Jeonghan uploaded scenic pictures of himself, soaking in the summer sun with an accompanying caption - "Hello. This is my happiness.” His 'about me' section reads, "Hello. This is Jeonghan. I'll come and visit once in a while." His bandmates Seungkwan and S.Coups warmly welcomed him on the photo-sharing app. S.Coups, SEVENTEEN's leader, indulged in fun banter with Jeonghan by hilariously begged him to follow back. S.Coups kept spamming the comments section! Well, the ball is in Jeonghan's court now!

You can check out Jeonghan's official Instagram account below:

Jeonghan is now the 9th member of the group to have his own official Instagram account. The other members who have their own Instagram accounts are S.Coups (sound_of_coups), Jeonghan (jeonghaniyoo_n), Joshua Hong (joshuahong951230), Woozi (woozi_universefactory), The8 (xuminghao_o), Mingyu (min9yu_k), DK (dk_is_dokyeom), Seungkwan (pledis_boos), Vernon (chwenotchew) and Jeonghan (jeonghaniyoo_n) currently stands at 349k followers on Instagram. Congratulations to Jeonghan!

