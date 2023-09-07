SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan poses with Alice in Borderland star Kento Yamazaki during group’s Japan tour

On September 7, Kento Yamazaki and SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan took to Instagram to post a sweet picture together during the SEVENTEEN TOUR FOLLOW TO JAPAN which had a concert in Tokyo. They met backstage and took the picture which got fans shocked! The fans were also quick to point out that they had met a couple of months ago during a luxury fashion event in Berlin. They assumed that these two stars hit it off and now Kento went to the concert to support his new friend!

SEVENTEEN TOUR FOLLOW TO JAPAN:

On September 6 and 7, SEVENTEEN kicked off their Japan tour in Tokyo. The tour title Follow contains the message that SEVENTEEN, who has turned into the sun, will join with CARAT (SEVENTEEN's fandom) as TEAM SVT and push ahead together to a more brilliant and bigger place. On their first day, the group was just as entertaining. With Seungkwan back from his hiatus, fans were excited but were just as sad to not see S.Coups on stage with them. The leader later came on screen and acted as the true leader, creating a heartwarming event. Joshua also caused a lot of teary eyed reaction as he cried during his ending comments. The fans were feeling all the emotions he was feeling as he talked. They were also shocked because he usually never cries in front of fans during shows and all so they were feeling even sadder after that.

About Kento Yamakazi:

Kento Yamakazi is a talented Japanese actor and model. He began his career in 2010 with the series Atami no Sousakan and went on to do some great roles in series like live action of popular manga Death Note, Kiss That Kills and Japanese remake of popular South Korean drama Good Doctor. His last well-known series was Alice In Borderland where he played the role of Ryohei Arisu, a video game obsessed guy who gets stuck in a real life game with real stakes that may cost him his life. The series got a second season as well, thrusting him on a global stage for his brilliant portrayal of Arisu!

