SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan to sit out of 4 FOLLOW tour stops in Asia following ankle surgery; Details here

Jeonghan, a member of SEVENTEEN's vocal line, will not be joining the group for their upcoming FOLLOW tour to Fukuoka, Bangkok, Bulacan, and Macao. This absence is a result of an ankle surgery required due to an injury.

SEVENTEEN's Jeonghan, a beloved member of the group's vocal line, has unfortunately faced a setback in his health, leading to his absence from the much-anticipated FOLLOW tour across 4 Asian cities. PLEDIS Entertainment, the group's agency, relayed the news to fans via Weverse on December 14 KST.

The agency disclosed that Jeonghan had been enduring a left ankle injury, undergoing various conservative treatments while valiantly striving to partake in all scheduled activities throughout the year. Despite regular checkups and determination to contribute fully, his condition took a turn for the worse during a recent tour performance when his ankle pain intensified.

Upon assessment by medical personnel, it was deemed imperative for Jeonghan to undergo surgery. Subsequently, he was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, December 13, and underwent a successful ankle operation the following morning, on Thursday, December 14. The agency assured fans that Jeonghan is now in the process of recuperation post-surgery.

In consideration of Jeonghan's recovery journey, PLEDIS Entertainment has made the decision to prioritize his health and well-being. Consequently, they officially announced Jeonghan's temporary withdrawal from participating in the upcoming FOLLOW tour stops in Fukuoka, Japan; Bangkok, Thailand; Bulacan, the Philippines; Macao; and any additional tour dates in the foreseeable future.

This decision reflects the agency's commitment to Jeonghan's complete recuperation and rehabilitation, ensuring he receives the necessary time and space to heal properly. Meanwhile, the members of SEVENTEEN, along with the agency and fans, extend their heartfelt support and wishes for Jeonghan's speedy recovery, eagerly awaiting his return to the stage when he's fully rejuvenated.

Let's Go Together - Nana Tour with SEVENTEEN slated for a global premiere on January 5, 2024

tvN has officially announced the upcoming launch of a brand-new travel variety show titled Let's Go Together - Nana Tour with SEVENTEEN. Set to debut on January 5, 2024, the show marks an exciting collaboration between SEVENTEEN and renowned PD Na Young Suk.

Nana Tour stems from SEVENTEEN's earlier appearance on Channel Fifteen Nights in May, sparking the idea for this innovative entertainment venture. Filming for the show commenced in September, spanning picturesque locations across Europe. Notably, candid photos of SEVENTEEN and Na Young Suk's team surfaced online, offering glimpses of their journey, including a stop at Rome airport in Italy.

Interestingly, the program's name was inadvertently revealed by Hoshi in October via the fan platform Weverse, where he casually mentioned their involvement in PD Na Young Suk's Nana Tour following a concert in Japan. Fans anticipate a delightful and engaging travel escapade featuring SEVENTEEN's charm and PD Na Young Suk's expertise in this much-anticipated show.

