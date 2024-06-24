SEVENTEEN's JEONGHAN X WONWOO break Hanteo record with highest 1st-week sales for unit group album with THIS MAN

SEVENTEEN's latest unit has achieved a significant milestone on Hanteo charts. JEONGHAN and WONWOO of SEVENTEEN now collectively known as JEONGHAN X WONWOO have set a new record for the highest first-week sales of any unit group album in Hanteo history.

JEONGHAN X WONWOO set album sale record with THIS MAN

Last week, SEVENTEEN’s Jeonghan and Wonwoo debuted their unit JEONGHAN X WONWOO with the single album THIS MAN featuring the title track Last Night. Remarkably, within only four days, THIS MAN shattered the record for the highest first-week sales ever achieved by a sub-unit album in Hanteo history.

Since its release, THIS MAN has sold a remarkable total of 787,046 copies in its first week (June 17 to 23), setting a new record for unit group albums.

On June 17 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), JEONGHAN X WONWOO released their debut single album THIS MAN, accompanied by the music video for its title track. Last Night (Guitar by Park Joo Won) is a captivating medium-tempo song with a dark and alluring atmosphere. The lyrics depict a narrative of a man who enters into people's dreams, adding a mysterious touch to the track.

Watch Last Night here-

More about SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN is a record-breaking third-generation South Korean boy band formed by Pledis Entertainment. The group comprises thirteen members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. Since their debut, SEVENTEEN has garnered a substantial global following and has evolved into a renowned K-pop sensation known for their unique music and dynamic performances.

SEVENTEEN is celebrated as a "self-producing" idol group, actively participating in songwriting, music production, and choreography, among other facets of their music and performances. Organized into three units—hip-hop, vocal, and performance—each specializing in distinct areas, they perform cohesively as a single group. SEVENTEEN has earned titles such as Performance Kings, Theater Kids of K-pop, and K-pop Performance Powerhouse from both domestic and international media outlets, underscoring their influence in the industry.

The name SEVENTEEN originates from the concept of 13 members + 3 units + 1 group, symbolizing the division of the 13 members into three different units that unite to form a single, cohesive group. Originally, the name was intended to reflect the group's initial plan to debut with a total of 17 members, including four former pre-debut trainees: Jang Do Yoon, Samuel Kim, Shin Dong Jin, and Yao Mingming.

