SEVENTEEN's JEONGHAN X WONWOO travel between dreams in haunting Last Night music video from debut sub-unit album THIS MAN; watch

Jeonghan and Wonwoo from SEVENTEEN have officially debuted as a subunit named JEONGHAN X WONWOO with their album titled THIS MAN. On May 20 at midnight KST, SEVENTEEN made the exciting announcement of their collaboration, revealing that Jeonghan and Wonwoo would be releasing a new single album together. Finally, on June 17th at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), they released THIS MAN along with its lead single, Last Night.

Jeonghan and Wonwoo drop Last Night

SEVENTEEN members Jeonghan and Wonwoo have released their first single album THIS MAN today at 6 PM KST. This marks the duo's first collaboration on a new release as a sub-unit, JEONGHAN X WONWOO. THIS MAN is inspired by an urban legend about a man observed in dreams by people worldwide, transformed into an original narrative by Jeonghan and Wonwoo. Renowned genre fiction writer Jo Ye Eun, acclaimed for works like Shift and Overlap Knife, Knife, contributed to shaping the album's storyline.

The title track, Last Night (guitar by Park Juwon), is a medium-tempo song that blends Latin rhythms with acoustic guitar melodies. SEVENTEEN's producer Woozi collaborated with Bumzu on the production, while acclaimed Korean gypsy guitarist Park Juwon contributed his distinct touch to the track. Last Night has dark, mysterious vibes and a touch of sensuality.

The track narrates the tale of a man who mysteriously appears in people's dreams and another who chases him while waking people whose dreams he travels through, which is a consistent theme throughout the album.

Watch Last Night here-

In addition to the title track, the album includes Jeonghan's solo track Beautiful Monster and Wonwoo's solo track Trash Can, bringing the total number of tracks to three. Each song showcases the individual talents of Jeonghan and Wonwoo.

More about Jeonghan and Wonwoo

Jeonghan, born Yoon Jeonghan, is a beloved South Korean singer and performer signed under Pledis Entertainment. He is a member of the South Korean boy group SEVENTEEN, specifically part of the Vocal Team. Additionally, he is part of the group's first official and third special sub-unit, JEONGHAN X WONWOO.

His counterpart, Wonwoo, born Jeon Wonwoo, is a South Korean rapper and also a member of SEVENTEEN under the Hip-Hop Team. Together with Jeonghan, they showcase their talents and chemistry in JEONGHAN X WONWOO, highlighting their versatility within the group.

