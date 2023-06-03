SEVENTEEN’s Joshua and Vernon confirmed to host a radio show on Apple Music

Recently, Apple Music took to Twitter to ask Carats some questions regarding the new radio show confirming SEVENTEEN’s Joshua and Vernon as the hosts. They said, “A new radio show from JOSHUA & VERNON of SEVENTEEN is coming to Apple Music! CARATS, answer these questions to kick things off. What’s your favorite SEVENTEEN song & why? What’s your favorite hobby or ice cream flavor? What song do you listen to the most in the summertime?” The release date has not been confirmed but fans are excited already!

SEVENTEEN’s achievements:

SEVENTEEN's 10th mini album, FML, which was released on April 24 and is listed on the main album chart, Billboard 200, according to the most recent Billboard chart (as of June 3). It charted for four weeks in a row and was ranked 44th on the chart. FML also came in at number two on the World Album chart and fifth on both, Top Current Album Sales and Top Album Sales charts. In addition, SEVENTEEN is continuing their strong performance by remaining 24th on the Artist 100 chart, where they have remained for four weeks in a row, despite their steady popularity. SEVENTEEN previously debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 on May 13 and first on the World Albums, Top Current Album Sales, Artist 100, and Top Album Sales charts.

SEVENTEEN’s activities:

On May 22, the label Pledis Entertainment put out a poster announcing that SEVENTEEN would hold the Follow leg of their tour at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on July 21 and 22. In the poster, SEVENTEEN showed off the charm of its 13 members by using bright images. All 13 of them were standing in one place and smiling, which attracted attention. Since their third world tour in June of last year, SEVENTEEN haven't been performing in Seoul for approximately 13 months. They are known for the performances they have on tours. Even during their anniversary concerts, they bring laughter and awe at the extensive preparation and efforts they take for Carats. They have received attention around the world recently for starting a new trend of giving members dance covers of songs that are different from their personality and besides being hilarious, one can see how insanely talented they are.

