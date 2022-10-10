SEVENTEEN’s Joshua’s scamming incident in Philippines provokes government to take action

On October 2, SEVENTEEN’s Joshua talked about his experience in Manila, Philippines when he went with his mother to celebrate Chuseok and the incident left the Philippines government with giving a formal warning to taxi drivers. During a live, he said that he was supposed to fly to Vietnam but was not aware that he could not enter since he is American and requires a visa.

The incident:

The next thing Joshua did was fly out to Manila but since everything was so fast, he was unable to withdraw any money and when he tried to withdraw, it did not work. He assumed that he could do so near the hotel and decided to take a taxi, thinking it took cards. Later, he came to know it was cash-only, freaking him out further. The taxi driver ended up charging him three times the normal fare, making him feel cheated.

He went on to say that he does not think Manila is not a good place to visit but this was simply his experience and he wanted to warn others to be completely prepared when traveling anywhere so as to not ruin any plans or lose out on anything.

Philippines Government’s response:

After the incident went viral on social media, the Philippine authority in charge of regulating public transportation issued a warning against drivers of such vehicles. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) made an official statement saying that they do not encourage or tolerate any form of fraud by the drivers on their passengers and it doesn’t matter whether they are locals or foreigners and action will be taken if any driver breaks these rules.

