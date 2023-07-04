SEVENTEEN's Jun drops electrifying music video of PSYCHO; find details inside

SEVENTEEN member Jun released his second solo digital single PSYCHO, on July 4. Just a few days ago, Jun surprised fans with a teaser for the song, leaving them pleasantly shocked. Ever since the teaser was released, fans have been buzzing about PSYCHO, from its thrilling song release to Jun's remarkable body transformation. Notably, Jun not only composed PSYCHO but also wrote the lyrics.

Jun's PSYCHO

On July 4, PLEDIS released the official music video for SEVENTEEN member Jun's latest solo single, PSYCHO, after a nine-month wait. The music video showcased a side of Jun that fans had not seen before, and the singer deeply resonates with it. The music video captivated fans' attention due to its incredible choreography and Jun's exceptional acting skills. Jun's breathtaking vocals and astonishing facial expressions added to the excitement of watching the music video. Fans are also drawing connections between the cinematography and lyrics of PSYCHO with Jun's previously released tracks. Furthermore, Jun's sleek physique and abs left everyone breathless, showcasing his dedication to his craft.

Fans have drawn a connection between Jun's latest solo single, PSYCHO, and his previous solo song, LIMBO, speculating that they may be a sequel. They have also noted how Jun has previously discussed the perception of his personality by others. Jun has acknowledged that people find him peculiar due to the disparity between his personality and actions. In PSYCHO, Jun addresses the expectations for him to behave in a more conventional manner. Additionally, Jun delves into the theme of manipulation, highlighting how it drives individuals toward their dark desires. This music video has left fans yearning to see Jun portray the role of a psychotic villain, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

About Jun

Jun is a Chinese singer and member of the K-pop group SEVENTEEN. On September 23, 2022, Jun released his first solo digital song titled LIMBO. This solo release showcased a different side of Jun, highlighting not only his captivating visuals and voice but also his exceptional choreography and concept. After his successful solo debut, Jun made a comeback with the song PSYCHO on July 4, which is available for streaming on platforms like YouTube and others.

Aside from his music career, Jun began his journey as a child actor and is currently preparing for his role as the main lead in a Chinese coming-of-age drama titled Exceptional Fairytale. The drama is set to be released in the second half of 2023.

