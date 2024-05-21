SEVENTEEN's Jun hangs out with Rihanna at Shanghai event; gifts 17 IS RIGHT HERE album to global singer

SEVENTEEN's Jun attended Rihanna's event which took place in Shanghai. He got to hang out with the Bardabian singer and also gifted their latest album 17 IS RIGHT HERE. Here are more details.

SEVENTEEN's Jun gifts 17 IS RIGHT HERE to Rihanna

On May 21, SEVENTEEN member Jun took to Instagram and shared pictures from Rihanna's cosmetic brand event in Shanghai. He spent time with her and also took to Instagram to share a photo with the global singer. Moreover, he also gifted her SEVNETEEN's anthology album 17 IS RIGHT HERE. Jun was also seen having fun at the party and enjoying the performances at the event. See the picture posted by the idol below.

More about SEVENTEEN and Jun

SEVENTEEN is a K-Pop group that consists of members S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. They are known for their dynamic performances, synchronized choreography, and self-produced music. The members are divided into vocal, hip-hop, and performance units. Since their debut in 2015, they've gained a global fanbase and numerous awards. The group is known for their hits like Super, God of Music, Very Nice and many more.

Their latest album 17 IS RIGHT HERE includes 33 tracks in total including four new additions which are MAESTRO, LALALI, Spell, and Cheers to Youth. Prior to the release, they held their concert SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' AGAIN TO SEOUL on April 27 and April 28 in Seoul.

Jun is a Chinese member of the group and is known for his powerful performance and swift dance movements. He made his debut as a soloist in 2018 with a special single album Can You Sit By My Side. His latest release was the track Psycho which was released in July 2023. He is also a budding actor and has worked in a few Chinese dramas.

