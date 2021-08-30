SEVENTEEN'S Jun is the latest member to join the Instagram bandwagon, opens his personal account

At this point, SEVENTEEN members are omnipresent. The members may be enjoying a relaxing staycation In The SOOP (forest in Korean), but that hasn't stopped them from announcing a comeback in mid-October, singing the OST for the hit medical drama 'Hospital Playlist 2' and confirming their attendance for '2021 THE FACT MUSIC AWARDS'.

Now, we have some more good news for CARATs! Jun has become the latest member to open his own Instagram account, and he’s already treating us to handsome visuals. On August 30, Jun revealed his new account through SEVENTEEN’s official Twitter account, opting for the username @junhui_moon. For those unversed, Jun was born in Shenzhen, China, Jun’s birth name is Wen Jun Hui; in Korean, however, the character for “Wen” is written as “Moon," the best of both worlds.

You can check out Jun's Instagram:

For his first post on the platform, Jun treated CARATs to two gorgeous photos. Jun can be seen posing with a promotional backdrop for Seventeen's recent fifth fan meeting 'SEVENTEEN in Carat Land.' He captioned the image set with a simple "Hi," while his fellow Seventeen members The8, S.Coups, and DK left comments welcoming him to the photo-sharing app. Jun was able to accrue over 231,000 followers within the first two hours of launching his account. Now, fans are hoping it won’t be long until maknae Dino finally joins the squad.

