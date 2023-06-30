SEVENTEEN’s Jun takes on edgy look in first concept photos for awaited solo track PSYCHO

On June 30, PLEDIS released the concept teasers for SEVENTEEN member Jun’s solo single PSYCHO and he looks gorgeous in the unique outfit as he is seen posing in an abandoned factory. The white outfit paired with his serious expressions, gives the viewers an idea of the new musical color he will be showing. PSYCHO will be out on July 4th.

SEVENTEEN’s Jun:

Pledis Entertainment announced the release date of Jun's Chinese solo digital single PSYCHO on July 4 with a teaser video and images. The chained box falling and the logo changing from LIMBO to PSYCHO draw attention in the teaser video, which begins intensely with Jun on his back. Especially, toward the finish of the secret video, a piece of the sound wellspring of 'Psycho' emerged, raising fans' assumptions without limit. ' Jun's solo single PSYCHO was released approximately nine months after the digital single Limbo was released in September of last year. Jun, who showed the idea of 'dull provocative' through Limbo, plans to introduce updated music and execution in PSYCHO this time.

SEVENTEEN’s activities:

As indicated by Hanteo chart on June 27th, SEVENTEEN's out-of-print albums cleared the highest levels from third to tenth alongside first on the Daily Physical Album Chart (as of June 26th). The2nd regular album 'TEEN, AGE', delivered in November 2017, went directly to No. 1 on the chart upon the arrival of its re-release, and beginning with the third spot in the fourth mini album 'Al1', the tenth mini album 'FML', and the first standard repackage 'Love&Letter' , third mini album 'Going Seventeen', first album 'FIRST 'LOVE&LETTER', special album 'DIRECTOR'S CUT', second mini album 'BOYS BE', and first mini album '17 CARAT' continued all together. With the decision to re-release their previous albums, they have been at the top of the charts in South Korea. Coupled with their latest album making history in album sales, SEVENTEEN seems unstoppable.

