SEVENTEEN’s Jun takes on sultry look in new concept photos for solo release PSYCHO

The concept image for Jun's Chinese solo digital single PSYCHO, which will be released on July 4th, was shared by Pledis Entertainment on SEVENTEEN's official social media handles on June 29 and 30. Through the concept picture, Jun demonstrated the appeal of black-and-white reverse. In the concept teasers, Jun radiates charm with strong postures and serious eyes, and flaunts a more full grown visual with a strong build, drawing consideration. ' Since the digital single LIMBO was released in September 2022, Jun's new solo song PSYCHO has been out for approximately nine months. It is anticipated that the new release will offer better music and performances than the previous work.

SEVENTEEN delivered their tenth mini album 'FML' on April 24th. This collection recorded Initial Chodong deals of 4,550,214 duplicates (in light of Hanteo Charts), establishing another standard for the most elevated Initial Chodong deals of a K-pop albums at that point, turning into the first K-pop album to surpass 4 million copies in the main week after discharge. FML sales fell like those of other artists' albums, selling about 4.55 million copies in its first week. Breaking 5 million duplicates was hard to accomplish, as a matter of fact. Notwithstanding, after SEVENTEEN effectively finished their most memorable seven day stretch of advancements, their collection deals started to take off once more. The message which is to fight together and overcome instead of being pessimistic and frustrated by themselves is conveyed in the album FML, which confirmed SEVENTEEN's remarkable growth rather than burying negative thoughts in bad situations for an interminable amount of time. The album contains the genuine persona of SEVENTEEN, which is more serious and ready for business than previously.

Out of print are SEVENTEEN’s first mini album, 17 CARAT, which came out on June 26th, 2015, their second mini album, BOYS BE, and their special album, DIRECTOR'S CUT, which came out in 2018. There were eight reissues, all of which reached the top 10, including No. 1 on the day it was released on the Hanteo Chart. Fans can see SEVENTEEN's potential in this section.

