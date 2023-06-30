SEVENTEEN's Jun teases solo comeback song PSYCHO: Details on poster, teaser, fan theories and more

SEVENTEEN's Jun dropped a thrilling teaser for his upcoming solo song PSYCHO. Jun surprised the fans by putting up a poster and teaser for his solo comeback. This out-of-the-blue news has excited the fans with the official release of PSYCHO also very close. Multiple theories about the concept of PSYCHO have already been started on Carats' Twitter.

Jun's PSYCHO poster and teaser

SEVENTEEN's Chinese member Jun is all set to make his solo comeback in July. SEVENTEEN shared the poster for his upcoming digital single PSYCHO on June 28. Jun wears all white in this thrilling poster while his face is covered in shadow, he holds a red cubic candle which intrigued fans even more. PLEDIS also shared the first teaser of the song on their YouTube which appeared to be very dramatic and electrifying. Jun's PSYCHO will be released on July 4, 2023.

PSYCHO & LIMBO

This dark side of SEVENTEEN's Jun has amazed fans before as well since it is linked to his previous song LIMBO. The teaser shows a transition of LIMBO into PSYCHO which seemingly indicates a development in the concept. Fans were caught off guard by this and they say they are yet to get over LIMBO and Jun is already giving them a comeback, they can not hold back their excitement. Fans have started to connect the dots between the two songs as they find many similarities between LIMBO and PSYCHO's teaser, from his hair color, and outfit to the change in cinematography, not a single detail goes unnoticed.

About SEVENTEEN's Jun

Jun is one of the two Chinese members of SEVENTEEN besides The8. Jun debuted with SEVENTEEN on May 26, 2015, with their first mini album 17 Carat, and title track Adore U. SEVENTEEN is very popular for their incredible performances and choreographies and has been smashing records with their new album FML. Jun released his first solo digital single LIMBO on September 23, 2022. LIMBO showed a different side of Jun, not to forget his breathtaking visuals and vocals, he was praised for his choreography and a gripping concept that will now extend to his new single PSYCHO.

