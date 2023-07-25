SEVENTEEN’s Jun, Zhang Miaoyi’s Exclusive Fairytale gets new trailer; Fans hilariously react to kissing scene

Jun, a prominent member of the beloved K-pop group SEVENTEEN, is about to step into the world of lead acting with his debut drama, Exclusive Fairytale, a Chinese youth romance. The excitement builds as the full-length trailer featuring Jun and co-star Zhang Miaoyi was revealed ahead of the highly anticipated premiere on July 27, exclusively on iQIYI.

Exclusive Fairtyale Trailer

On July 27, iQIYI released a full length trailer for Exclusive trailer. The trailer gives audience a sneak peak into the undeniable chemistry between Jun and Zhang Miaoyi . Following the enemies to lovers concept, the couple is all set to captivate fans' hearts. According to the official synopsis from iQIYI, Exclusive Fairytale revolves around the lives of two characters. Jun takes on the role of Ling Chao, a sensitive and independent overachiever, while Zhang Miaoyi plays Xiao Tu, a carefree and adorable underachiever. Having known each other since birth, their journey as childhood friends has been marked by a mix of love and conflict. Supported by their parents and friends, they find themselves embarking on a delightful and romantic path together. Despite the passing years from kindergarten to high school, Ling Chao and Xiao Tu remain inseparable, their bond growing stronger with time. When Xiao Tu briefly fancies another person, Yin Zihan (played by Xiong Aobo), Ling Chao realizes the depth of his feelings for her.

Exclusive Fairytale is an adaptation of the popular novel Once We Come Across Love and is directed by Gong Yushi. For Jun, who once started as a child actor before pursuing a singing career in South Korea, this series marks his first lead role, a milestone he is undoubtedly eager to embrace. Meanwhile, Zhang Miaoyi is riding the waves of success with her current youth drama, When I Fly Towards You, garnering well-deserved acclaim for her performance.

Fans react hilariously

As soon as the trailer released, fans took to social media to express their emotions. Fans were hysterical about all kissing scenes being released at once and one fan said ‘there is so much more to learn from C-dramas’. While other said ‘the kissing scene finally saw the light of the day’. While there are fans excited about the kissing scene, there are others who felt it was too much of a spoiler as it should have been the highlight of the show.

As for SEVENTEEN, the group recently celebrated a triumphant homecoming with their concert, SEVENTEEN tour 'FOLLOW' TO SEOUL, held on July 21 to 22.

