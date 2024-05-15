SEVENTEEN’s manager marries PLEDIS Ent makeup artist; BSS performs, TWS, fromis_9, and more attend ceremony

PLEDIS Entertainment is known for housing talented K-pop groups like SEVENTEEN, TWS, former group After School, and more. Recently a manager of this agency tied the knot with a makeup artist from his workplace. The wholesome wedding was attended by many K-pop groups affiliated with PLEDIS Ent. Some viral clips are delivering insights into the fun-filled ceremony.

SEVENTEEN, TWS, and more snapped at PLEDIS Entertainment manager's wedding; BSS performs Queen of Tears OST

The happy gathering was attended by all SEVENTEEN members, TWS, fromis_9, former NU’EST members, soloists Bumzu, Baekho, and more. Even ex-PLEDIS Entertainment singer Han Dong Geun was also seen in one frame with the rest of the agency’s artists.

Moreover, BooSeokSoon, better known as BSS also congratulated the newly-wed couple by performing the song The Reson of My Smiles, a Queen of Tears OST originally also sung by them.

For the unversed, BSS is the first sub-unit of SEVENTEEN and it is composed of the three members of the group - Hoshi, Seungkwan, and DK.

SEVENTEEN leader S.Coups spotted rocking blue hair at manager's wedding ceremony

Another photo that is making rounds on the internet is SEVENTEEN leader S.Coups' blue hair, which is subtly visible in the snap from the wedding.

Many fans also pointed out that the wedding venue is actually the location where the group filmed April Shower’s music video, a B-side track from their tenth extended play FML. Overall, the whole PLEDIS family was there to celebrate the manager and the makeup artist’s new beginnings.

More about popular PLEDIS Entertainment groups present at manager's wedding ceremony - SEVENTEEN

SEVENTEEN is a popular K-pop group formed by PLEDIS Entertainment in 2015. The group is composed of 13 members including S.Coups, DK, Seungkwan, Mingyu, Hoshi, Woozi, Wonwoo, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, The8, Vernon, and Dino.

Know about TWS

TWS is a newly formed group by PELDIS Ent. The six-piece K-pop boy band debuted in 2024 with members Shinyu, Youngjae, Dohooon, Hanjin, Kyungmin, and Jihoon.

More about fromis_9

Initially formed by CJ E&M Entertainment, fromis_9 is a K-pop girl group, which is now managed by PLEDIS. The band was formed in 2017 from the music survival show Idol School.

Originally the group had nine members, but since Jang Gyu Ri’s departure, fromis_9 is now active with Lee Na Gyung, Baek Ji Heon, Lee Chae Young, Park Ji Won, Lee Sae Rom, Song Ha Young, Lee Seo Yeon, and Roh Ji Sun.

