SEVENTEEN’s Minghao’s hilarious take on BLACKPINK’S Jisoo’s FLOWER dance challenge again; Fans react in admiration

Jisoo, a member of the renowned K-Pop group BLACKPINK, has become quite a sensation on the internet with her solo music video, FLOWER. The idol's debut solo album, ME, and its hit track, FLOWER, captivated audiences worldwide, earning her well-deserved recognition and praise. Just like any other K-Pop song, Jisoo followed suit by initiating a special dance challenge for FLOWER. While it has been performed by many idols and A-list celebrities, this time we have Minghao aka The 8 of SEVENTEEN taking on a unique spin to this iconic song.

The 8 performing FLOWER to make the flowers bloom

On July 22, Minghao went viral for his iconic FLOWER dance moves. At 'FOLLOW' TO SEOUL concert in Seoul, SEVENTEEN's The 8 was seen having fun on stage while playing with the flower decorations. To entertain his fans he did the FLOWER hook step as a way to make the flowers bloom. Just like his musical talents, his entertaining act captivated the hearts of fans and they quickly took to the internet to show their love and support. Fans enthusiastically embraced this opportunity to extend love toward Minghao's on-point choreography, showcasing Jisoo's elegant and alluring moves.

Minghao and Mingyu take on the FLOWER challenge

Jisoo unveiled a dance practice video for FLOWER on April 5th. In the video, she impressively demonstrates the catchy choreography while accompanied by backup dancers dressed in all black. Jisoo herself glows in a magnificent gown crafted from ethereal white tulle, with delicate flowers adorning the inside of her palms, making a striking appearance during the dance break.

The timing of the dance video coincided perfectly with Jisoo's announcement of a FLOWER dance challenge. Notably, SEVENTEEN members Minghao and Mingyu also participated in this challenge and added their own spin to it. Minghao was seen doing the hook step but this time not with a flower but with Mingyu's face. Fans couldn't help but adore the interaction between the two while thoroughly enjoying the hilarious interpretation of the dance.

