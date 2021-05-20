  1. Home
SEVENTEEN's Mingyu and Wonwoo all set to collab with solo star Lee Hi for upcoming digital single

SEVENTEEN members Wonwoo and Mingyu announce a digital single "Bittersweet" in collaboration with singer and songwriter Lee Hi.
May 20, 2021
SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo and Mingyu at a concert SEVENTEEN's Wonwoo and Mingyu at a concert, courtesy of News1
Traversing along the path of multiple comebacks this year is Pledis Entertainment's SEVENTEEN. The boys announced their comeback on June 18 with their eighth mini album Your Choice. The animated concept trailer was unveiled on May 18. Following that, members Wonwoo and Mingyu aka Meanie (ship name) have announced the release of a digital single.

According to an SNS post at midnight on May 20 KST, the duo would be releasing a digital single Bittersweet in collaboration with AOMG artist Lee Hi. They also released a motion poster for the same. According to the post, the song will be released on May 28 at 6 pm KST.

Lee Hi is signed with Jay Park's hip hop label AOMG. She previously joined multi-instrumentalist producer & DJ Raiden and EXO's Chanyeol for Yours along with rapper and producer Changmo. Bittersweet would be her latest work since her feature on Park Ji Hoon's Call U Up released in March.

SEVENTEEN is returning to the music scene about eight months after the release of their special album, Semicolon, in October last year. The group has received a lot of interest abroad, being nominated, for the first time, in the category of Top Social Artist of the Billboard Music Awards that takes place on Monday. Also, the group's third Japanese single, Hitori Janai, released last month, has topped Japan's album and singles charts.

Credits :News1

