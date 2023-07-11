SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu and Woozi wreck fans' hearts as they flaunt abs in pool photos; Netizens react

SEVENTEEN recently went to Macau to perform at the Tencent Music Entertainment Awards 2023. During their time, it seemed like they enjoyed some time by the pool and Mingyu definitely thought why not break the internet for CARAT today?

SEVENTEEN breaking the internet and netizens’ hearts

SEVENTEEN’S Mingyu is always known for his good looks and physique, however, this time he was not alone and brought another guy with him to wreck fans' hearts. Fans went crazy when Mingyu and Woozi posted their shirtless photos by the pool on Instagram. Even though Mingyu’s photos were enough to send fans into a meltdown, he managed to elevate the simping despite his promises all thanks to Woozi.

Since fans have never really seen Woozi’s real body before, CARAT went crazy when he showcased his unreal figure. Fans are already aware that Woozi loves working out and recently the idol has also teased fans after showcasing his abs for the first time. This was during a recent editorial alongside his other members Hoshi and Vernon. While Mingyu definitely wanted to share more with his fans, amidst all the craze fans couldn’t help but notice the two guys in one frame when one fan noticed a shirtless Mingyu lying in the pool while Woozi was standing next to him.

Netizens’ reaction to this madness

Unsurprisingly, the photos went viral within seconds they were uploaded and fans went into a meltdown. While most of the viewers were taken aback by the fact that Mingyu subtly put Woozi in one of his photos, others were screaming in joy seeing the two idols together. As if the teasing wasn't enough, Woozi got permission to break fans even more with his own shirtless photo by the pool. While the two even had a fun interaction about whether Mingyu got permission to share such photos, Woozi added fuel to the fire and CARATs definitely had a hard time breathing.

