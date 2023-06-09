SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu finally convinces BTS’ Jungkook for Super dance challenge; Watch hilarious video

BTS member Jungkook and SEVENTEEN member Mingyu have time and again shown their friendship over the many years that they have been in the music industry. Both born in 1997, they have displayed a liking of each other’s music and spoken about it, praising both groups. Previously it was also revealed that they shared a chat room with fellow ‘97 liners.

Jungkook and Mingyu’s Super dance challenge

On June 9, fans of BTS and SEVENTEEN were in for a surprise when the two friends were seen on the official Instagram and TikTok accounts of the F*ck My Life singers doing the Super dance challenge together. Mingyu could be seen bowing 90 degrees to his sunbaenim. He added to the skit saying, “I should have contacted you sooner” and “I look forward to your performance.” To this, Jungkook tried to be a strict senior and only affirmed adding how he’ll do his best. Fans couldn’t help but laugh at their interaction and attempt at pretending to have only a senior-junior relationship.

Jungkook about SEVENTEEN’s Super

The BTS member first mentioned the latest lead single and one of the two title tracks on SEVENTEEN’s album ‘F*ck My Life’ during a late-night live session. He mentioned learning the choreography from performance team member Jun while doing a workout session in the company’s gym. Jungkook sang a live cover of the song, also giving a shoutout to SEVENTEEN members, and his friends from the group, Mingyu, Myungho (THE8), and ‘98 liner Seungkwan. He praised the song and sneakily did a dance cover albeit without the presence of another SEVENTEEN member beside him. Simultaneously, Jungkook teased Mingyu about the latter asking him to do the dance challenge but teasingly declining it.

In a later broadcast, Jungkook mentioned the Super dance challenge, once again poking fun at his friend Mingyu by saying that the SEVENTEEN member only keeps telling him about wanting to shoot together but never actually getting to it. All the bickering and teasing later, the fans have finally been treated with the two collaborating over a dance challenge.

