SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu imitates Squid Game 2's Thanos with purple hairstyle; wants to do buzz cut like Vernon

SEVENTEEN member Mingyu took everyone by surprise with his purple hair on Day 1 of their Jakarta leg of RIGHT HERE world tour. The Indonesia concert is slated for two days, February 8 and 9, 2025. After the show, he came live, enabling fans to get a better glimpse of his new look. Fans noticed a striking resemblance to Squid Game 2's Thanos (T.O.P) and speculated that he might be imitating the character's style.

Mingyu did a live with no specific agenda in mind, as per him. He just wanted to have a fun banter with fans. With a lot of fan comments about his new hair, the SEVENTEEN member tried to flex it a bit. However, that turned into a hilarious moment of comparison with the iconic Squid Game season 2 character, Thanos. During the live, he pulled his neatly combed hair and got them unruly and spiky like Thanos.

Accompanied by that was his funny "yeah hmm" and a wacky, scrunch face expression. Fans immediately noticed the similarity of Mingyu's facial expression with that of Thanos. The look was made by the character during his photo clicking as a part of his registration as a player in the survival game. As per him, even the members of his group noticed the similarity. He also rapped a part of Thanos' iconic verse.

He also talked about wanting to shave his head off like Vernon, but wasn't sure enough as of yet. He got his hair shortened a bit as he said, it was "only up to how much I can handle". However, he did not do away with the possibility of sporting such a hairstyle in future.

Besides his new look, fans were eager to know about Jeonghan's whereabouts. Mingyu addressed the questions about how he was doing, and said that he was fine. He revealed having a conversation with Jeonghan just earlier and learning that he was "working hard" in the military, resting properly and "staying healthy".