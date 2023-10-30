SEVENTEEN's Mingyu makes return to group activities after brief hiatus due to severe back pain

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu has recovered and is ready to resume his group activities with other members. Previously, the group's agency PLEDIS Entertainment had informed fans about Mingyu experiencing lower back pain. Following the doctor's advice, the singer had taken a brief hiatus.

SEVENTEEN released their new album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN recently and are currently promoting it. The agency released an official statement informing the same.

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu resumes group activities now

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu has recovered and his agency has shared and updated about him resuming his group activities. Read below to know PLEDIS Entertainment's official statement:

Hello. This is PLEDIS Entertainment.

We would like to provide an update on SEVENTEEN member MINGYU and his resumption of activities. On Thursday, October 26, MINGYU visited the hospital due to sudden lower back pain. Following the recommendation from the medical staff, the artist took a period of rest and received necessary treatment. And we are pleased to inform you that he has recovered with surprising speed, and his physical condition has greatly improved.

As such, MINGYU will be participating in SEVENTEEN’s activities starting today. The company will continue to prioritize the artist’s safety above all else and ensure that he participates in SEVENTEEN’s scheduled activities always within reasonable limits, closely monitoring his health conditions. We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the fans for their care and concern toward MINGYU’s health. We will continue making sure that the artist can engage with the fans at his healthiest state moving forward.

Thank you.

SEVENTEEN's latest comeback

SEVENTEEN recently released their new album called SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN. This new release comes after five months of FML's release. SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN is produced by Woozi and Bumzu, it has eight tracks in total with God of Music as the lead single.

It sold 5.2 million album copies in its pre-order timeline, making it the most pre-ordered K-Pop album. S.Coups, Mingyu, Vernon, Wonwoo, and Hoshi took part in writing the songs. SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN was released on October 23. The tracks on the album include SOS, God of Music, Diamond Days, Back 2 Back, Monster, Yawn, Headliner, and an instrumental version of God of Music.

