SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu shares ‘bro-out’ moment with Columbian rapper Maluma in Paris; PIC

Mingyu of SEVENTEEN who is known for his striking visuals and rapping skills was snapped at Calvin Kein’s store opening in Paris. The rapper had a special ‘bro-out’ moment with the Columbian rapper and singer Maluma. Both rappers further posed for a photo together.

Mingyu of SEVENTEEN shares a ‘bro-out’ moment with rapper Maluma in Paris

Mingyu recently traveled to Paris for the opening of Calvin Klein's store opening in the city. The SEVENTEEN rapper at the event shared a special bro-out moment with popular Columbian rapper and singer Maluma.

A moment was captured where while posing for a photo together, Maluma removed his goggles and put them on the back of his head. Mingyu asked him if he could borrow them to which Maluma replied ‘Oh no problem bro’.

Mingyu and Maluma gave off BFF energy at the event making it even more special. They both also posed for a fun picture together which was later posted by Maluma.

See SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu and Maluma giving off BFF energy in the pic here:

Know more about Mingyu

Mingyu is the charismatic rapper of the K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN. Mingyu is also known as the face of the group. He was recently announced as the first local ambassador of the Italian luxury brand Bulgari.

Advertisement

SEVENTEEN’s recent activities

SEVENTEEN is best known for creating jaw-dropping over-the-top hits combined with powerhouse performances. SEVENTEEN is a 13-member boy group comprised of 3 teams (Hip Hop, performance, and vocal) who together make one group.

SEVENTEEN dropped their highly anticipated comeback anthology album 17 IS RIGHT HERE on April 29, 2024, alongside a dark and futuristic music video of the title track MAESTRO.

17 IS RIGHT HERE featured all Korean language singles since their debut plus four new tracks. It also included Korean versions of the Japanese singles released by the group to date and an instrumental version of Adore U. The album had LALALI by the Hip-hop team, Spell by the Performance team, and Cheers to Youth by the Vocal team.

Additionally, 17 IS RIGHT HERE debuted at number 1 on the Billboard US World Albums chart.

In other news, SEVENTEEN has been announced as the Global Ambassadors for Youth by UNESCO making them the first K-pop act to have been appointed in the role.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu is announced as luxury brand Bulgari’s first local ambassador