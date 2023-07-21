SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu shares update on Seungkwan at group’s SEVENTEEN TOUR ‘FOLLOW’ TO SEOUL concert

SEVENTEEN held their first home concert in a long time at the Gocheok Sky Dome which is known to have a capacity of about 25,000 spectators for concerts on July 21. Kickstarting the SEVENTEEN TOUR ‘FOLLOW’ TO SEOUL show, which is set to be held for 2 consecutive days, the group was ready to place its best feet forward.

SEVENTEEN’s FOLLOW concert

While the concert was expected to take place with full attendance when first planned, earlier in July it was announced that member Seungkwan would be taking a break to focus on his health. Ergo the singer would be absent from the group’s upcoming team schedules as well as the then-ongoing promotional plans for SEVENTEEN’s 10th mini album 'FML'. He has since been on a hiatus, while the group continues to promote their release and prepare for the shows.

Mingyu about Seungkwan

SEVENTEEN TOUR ‘FOLLOW’ TO SEOUL started at 7 pm KST (3:30 pm IST) on July 21 with a powerful performance of the group’s latest title track Super. Soon after, the group introduced themselves and with individual greetings taking place, member Joshua gave a shoutout to Seungkwan. Later, sharing an update about the missing member, Mingyu revealed that he grabbed a meal with Seungkwan who he said was walking about 10,000 steps daily. He linked it to the singer taking enough rest that he needed.

Youngest member Dino added that the team decided to have orange as the dress color code for the concert as a nod to Seungkwan’s designated emoji of an orange (the fruit). The group went on to cheer for Boo Seungkwan which Dino recalled he felt good about as the fans screamed his name during his absence in the past. During the concert, SEVENTEEN as well as the fans remembered the talented singer multiple times, waiting for his healthy return.

As the SEVENTEEN TOUR ‘FOLLOW’ TO SEOUL concert continued, Hoshi revealed that Seungkwan had come to watch the team perform and Mingyu said that they were teased about having long comments. The show will be held for another day on July 22 in the same place as the group is set to perform some of their best and biggest hits in front of thousands of fans once again.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: SEVENTEEN’s popular release Super becomes group’s fastest MV to surpass 100 million views on YouTube