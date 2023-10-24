SEVENTEEN's Mingyu spills how he and BTS’ Jungkook conquer dance challenges like Super, Seven and 3D

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu and BTS' Jungkook’s camaraderie is one that fans have always been intrigued with, but have now become familiar with. They go by the name ‘97 liners alongside SEVENTEEN's The8 and DK, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, NCT's Jaehyu, and GOT7's Yugyeom and BamBam. This frank disclosure has sparked fans' interest and provides an insight into the lives of these two cherished icons.

Mingyu and Jungkook: A 1997 Line Connection

Mingyu and Jungkook both share the distinction of being born in 1997, making them part of the '97 line' in the K-pop industry. This shared birth year has created a special connection between them that extends beyond their roles as idols.

Mingyu revealed on his live that he and BTS' Jungkook have been undertaking dance challenges, and now it's the time for SEVENTEEN's latest release Kung Chi Pak Chi. He stated that he and Jungkook were in the middle of a dance challenge battle when SEVENTEEN's Super was shot too rapidly, and since they had already shot Seven and 3D, it was now Kung Chi Pak Chi's turn.

He went on to claim that he had combined both portions of the challenge and sent it all at once, in the form of a 50-second video, and instructed Jungkook to memorize it. Jungkook is undoubtedly working hard at home right now to master it, and we will film it soon, he joked. However, if Jungkook makes another reappearance, he will have to film another one for Jungkook's next solo release.

What happens behind the curtain of celebrity dance challenges?

Fans are always eager to get a glimpse behind the curtain of their favorite idols' lives. Mingyu's revelations about dance challenges with Jungkook offer a candid look into the camaraderie that exists among K-pop stars. Mingyu's recent insights into his friendship with BTS' Jungkook provide a heartwarming look into the bonds that exist among K-pop stars.

Their '97 line' connection has not only brought them together but they are best friends/brothers. As they continue to pursue their respective careers, fans are left with a renewed appreciation for the friendships that flourish behind the scenes, adding an extra layer of depth to the K-pop experience.

