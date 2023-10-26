SEVENTEEN's Mingyu to temporarily halt activities due to severe back pain amid SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN promotions

Recently, PLEDIS Entertainment released a formal statement conveying that one of the SEVENTEEN's members Mingyu will temporarily halt his activities after witnessing crippling lower back pain. The agency also mentioned how this will make an impact on the artist's future schedules and activities. The K-pop group SEVENTEEN recently made a comeback with the release of a new album called SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN.

SEVENTEEN's Mingyu to temporarily halt group activities

On October 26, it was revealed by SEVENTEEN's agency that Mingyu suddenly felt a crippling lower back pain and his doctor advised him to take some time off. As a result, Mingyu will not be present for the group's scheduled activities for this week. Read below the statement released by PLEDIS Entertainment:

Hello. This is PLEDIS Entertainment.

We would like to inform you about SEVENTEEN member MINGYU’s health and how it will impact his schedule for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, October 26, MINGYU experienced a sudden, crippling lower back pain that warranted medical treatment. Upon being examined, he was advised by the medical staff to take time off and have his recovery process monitored. While the artist is determined to participate in the promotional activities for the latest album, the company is prioritizing his health above all else and will exercise flexibility in his schedule throughout the promotion period.

We regret to inform you that for the reasons stated above, MINGYU will not be able to participate in the activities scheduled for this week, including music shows and the fansign event. We extend our sincerest apologies and ask for your kind understanding on the matter. We will do our best to aid MINGYU in his recovery so that he may return in full health to his fans as soon as possible, and spare no effort to ensure his health and safety going forward. We will provide an update on when he will resume his activities at another date.

Thank you.

About SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN

SEVENTEEN made their comeback by releasing their 11th mini album titled SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN. The album was released on October 23, 2023, after five months since FML's release. The new album is entirely produced by Woozi and Bumzu and carries eight tracks. God of Music is the title track of the album. It also includes a song called SOS which is a collaboration with American producer Marshmello. The album surpassed 5.20 million pre-orders becoming the most pre-ordered release in South Korea.

