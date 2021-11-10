SEVENTEEN's ninth mini album 'Attacca' earns new RIAJ Platinum Certification

On November 10, the RIAJ officially certified SEVENTEEN’s ninth mini-album 'Attacca' platinum for shipping over 250,000 copies in Japan. According to the RIAJ’s certification thresholds, albums are certified gold at 100,000 copies sold, platinum at 250,000, and double platinum at 500,000. This marks SEVENTEEN’s second non-Japanese album to be certified platinum in Japan following their eighth mini-album 'Your Choice.'

SEVENTEEN's members shared that their hearts are full of gratitude towards CARATs (SEVENTEEN’s fans). Like their mini-album 'Attacca', which means to play music without ceasing, the members vowed to work hard and advance with passion.

Also, SEVENTEEN has confirmed their Japan comeback for December. Their agency, Pledis Entertainment stated that the 13 member group will release the Japanese special single, ‘Ainochikara’ on December 8 and conclude the ‘POWER OF LOVE’ project. This special single is an original Japanese song and SEVENTEEN’s first winter song, bringing much anticipation and excitement for fans.

Meanwhile, Stray Kids’ second Japanese single album 'Thunderous (Japanese version)', ENHYPEN’s first studio album 'DIMENSION: DILEMMA,' and BTS’ 'BTS MAP OF THE SOUL ON: E' DVD have all received gold certifications for selling over 100,000 copies.

