SEVENTEEN's performance unit mesmerizes fans in new magnificent Spell music video; WATCH

SEVENTEEN's highly anticipated music video for their latest song, Spell, has finally been unveiled! With its soft melody and mesmerizing vocals, the performance unit of the group casts a Spell on their fans, CARATs.

Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN released the music video for its hip-hop unit’s song LALALI earlier and will also be dropping the music video for the vocal unit’s latest track from its 17 IS RIGHT HERE in the coming days too.

SEVENTEEN unveils Spell music video

On May 16, SEVENTEEN unveiled the highly anticipated music video for their latest track, Spell, and it's nothing short of magical. With its ethereal vibe and captivating melodies, Spell casts a mesmerizing charm that entrances listeners from the very first note to the last.

The music video, a mellow offering from the group's performance unit, comprising Hoshi, Jun, The8, and Dino, showcases the members' impeccable vocals and stunning visuals against a backdrop of enchanting scenes. From mystical forests to dreamy landscapes, the video transports viewers into a world of romance and fantasy.

Watch SEVENTEEN’s music video for Spell here;

Spell exudes a soothing allure that lingers in the air, drawing listeners into its spellbinding embrace. The pulsating rhythm, coupled with the velvety vocals of the members, creates an enchanting auditory experience that captivates the senses.

While some fans may find Spell reminiscent of SEVENTEEN's previous hit, I don't understand, but I luv u, the track stands on its own as a romantic masterpiece. With heartfelt lyrics that speak of love and longing, Spell weaves a poignant tale that resonates deeply with its audience.

More details about SEVENTEEN’s album 17 IS RIGHT HERE

SEVENTEEN's album 17 IS RIGHT HERE, released on April 29, 2024, offers fans a comprehensive journey through the group's musical evolution. With a total of 33 tracks, including Korean versions of their Japanese hits and previously unreleased songs, the album is a true treasure trove for fans.

Lead single MAESTRO sets the tone with its catchy melody and powerful lyrics, showcasing SEVENTEEN's signature style. Accompanied by stunning music videos, the album's release shattered records, reaffirming SEVENTEEN's position as one of the most influential and beloved acts in the K-pop industry.

