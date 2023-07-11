SEVENTEEN’s popular release Super becomes group’s fastest MV to surpass 100 million views on YouTube

The music video for Super, one of the double title songs from SEVENTEEN's 10th mini album FML, crossed 100 million views on YouTube on July 11. This accomplishment comes following 78 days since its release on April 24, and it is an individual new record to accomplish 100 million perspectives in the shortened period among SEVENTEEN's music videos. SEVENTEEN now has six music videos with 100 million views each.

SEVENTEEN’s Super from FML:

The music videos for I Don't Want to Cry, CLAP, Very Nice, Left & Right and HOT each have more than 100 million views. The music video for I Don't Want to Cry has already surpassed 200 million views. Super is a song with a message that compares SEVENTEEN, who is growing infinitely while continuing enjoying their career high with their comebacks. It was inspired by the anime character Son Oh Gong, who improves himself through difficulties and setbacks. The music video received a warm response because it featured a 'mega crew performance' of a blockbuster-level level in which SEVENTEEN moved gracefully as they were joined by over 200 dancers. From the day of release, the fans loved how the song sounded as well as the choreography that became a popular challenge on TikTok, YouTube and Instagram, with many idol like BTS’ Jungkook, SUGA, ENHYPEN, LE SSERAFIM and others took part in.

SEVENTEEN’s latest album FML:

As indicated by an album distributor earlier prior, sales of SEVENTEEN tenth mini album FML, delivered on April 24th, surpassed 6.2 million sales. Consequently, not only did FML become the best-selling K-pop album ever, but it also set a new SEVENTEEN sales record just two months after its release. The group is the first K-pop artist to sell more than six million copies of a single album. With FML, SEVENTEEN is achieving remarkable success on various global charts. SEVENTEEN turned into the main group overall to surpass 3 million albums sold on the first day of release and entered the Billboard 200 chart (as of May 13) at number 2 and remained on the chart for 8 continuous weeks, making it SEVENTEEN's album that broke the record for longest charting on the Billboard 200.

