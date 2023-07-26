SEVENTEEN's Rock With You surpasses 100 million views on YouTube; Fans excited about Wonwoo's promise

Rock With You is the seventh music video from SEVENTEEN to surpass 100 million views on YouTube, solidifying the group's position as a powerhouse in the K-pop industry. With a rapidly growing international fanbase, SEVENTEEN has become one of the most influential and beloved acts, attracting attention and admiration from fans around the globe.

The Journey to 100 Million Views

On July 25, 2023, SEVENTEEN's fandom received thrilling news as their music video for Rock With You achieved a remarkable milestone, surpassing 100 million views on YouTube. This marked the group's seventh music video to reach this impressive feat, joining the ranks of their other beloved hits. The song, released on October 22, 2021, has captivated fans with its appealing lyrics, unique music, energetic choreography, and breathtaking visuals, solidifying SEVENTEEN's position as one of the most influential acts in the K-pop industry.

After its release on October 22, 2021, Rock With You steadily gained popularity among fans and music enthusiasts worldwide. Just over one year, nine months, and three days later, on July 25, 2023, the music video crossed the significant milestone of 100 million views on YouTube. This accomplishment is a testament to the group's immense popularity and the unwavering support of their dedicated fanbase.

CARATs excited about Wonwoo’s promise

In one interview Wonwoo shared that if their Rock With You music video reached 100 million views then he will share more photos of Mingyu shaving that have not been released yet. Now that the dream has turned into reality, CARATs are eagerly waiting for Wonwoo to keep his promise. Ever since the accomplishment was announced, fans have taken to the internet to support SEVENTEEN.

Rock With You served as the lead song for SEVENTEEN's EP album Attaca, showcasing the group's vocal team leader and member, Woozi's, contribution to the song's composition. The track has not only captured hearts through its catchy tunes but has also sparked curiosity among fans about its meaning. While initially described as a pop-rock song about being with someone you love and being willing to do anything for them, fans delved deeper into the lyrics, uncovering hints of love and emotional intimacy between two people. The song's poetic lines, such as "So let me read and write my emotions through you" and "The night is short, can't take you for granted," have prompted intriguing speculations about its true essence.

