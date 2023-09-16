SEVENTEEN's S.Coups diligently searches for the CARAT who secretly paid for his meal

SEVENTEEN's charismatic leader S.Coups embarked on a heartfelt quest within the Weverse community to locate the generous CARAT (SEVENTEEN's fandom name) who discreetly paid for his meal at a restaurant. Here's what happened.

S.Coups searches for CARAT

On September 15, S.Coups took to Weverse (A fan community app) and wrote, “No who.. Why did you pay for my meal and just leave who was it? Which carat is it? I was tired from rehabilitation and this comforted me. I heard it was a couple that paid for it and left ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ. Between you two, which one of you is the carat?”

In an unexpected twist, S.Coups revealed that a fan had discreetly covered his meal expenses and departed without uttering a word. Demonstrating remarkable generosity, this fan chose to remain anonymous throughout this heartwarming gesture. Upon witnessing this heartwarming interaction, S. Coups made a sought-after effort to locate the kind-hearted fan and expressed his gratitude on the fan community app.

Fellow CARATs were profoundly touched by the anonymous fan's profound act of kindness and praised them for their creative approach to capturing their beloved idol's attention without invading his personal space.

S.Coups recent activities

On September 5, SEVENTEEN's S.Coups was observed flying to Tokyo, Japan, despite his injury, to support his group during their concerts. This decision came after he engaged in a heartfelt conversation with Hoshi on Weverse, where the leader expressed his longing for SEVENTEEN, and Hoshi replied with an invitation for him to come. S. Coups concluded the exchange by saying, 'I'm coming!'

Remarkably, S.Coups made the journey to see his group perform despite still recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee for which he had recently undergone surgery. At the airport, he was seen in a wheelchair with his injured knee elevated, a testament to his unwavering dedication to the group. Fans were deeply moved by his presence and his evident love for everyone in SEVENTEEN.

S.Coups has recently undergone surgery for his left knee injury. On August 24, PLEDIS Entertainment, the agency of the boy group, released a detailed statement outlining their plans for his recovery and rehabilitation following the surgery.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: SEVENTEEN on being K-pop’s dreamers turned achievers, celebrating 7 years of belief