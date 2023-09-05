SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups flies to Japan to see group despite being on hiatus due to torn ACL on knee; Fans REACT

On September 5, SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups was seen flying off to Tokyo, Japan with his injury to go see his group perform for their concerts. This happened after him and Hoshi had a conversation on Weverse where the leader said that he missed SEVENTEEN and Hoshi replied that he should come here. S.Coups ended the conversation by saying ‘I’m coming!’.

SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups going for their concert:

S.Coups went to see his group despite still recovering from torn ACL on his left knee for which he had recently done surgery for. The fans were feeling emotional because they knew that S.Coups loves his members but didn’t expect that he would fly to Japan just to see them. He was in a wheelchair with his knee propped up in the airport which just goes to show his dedication to the group. They called him and he went to them. CARATs said that they shouldn’t be surprised because he is the same person who tattooed the group’s debut date on him, who said that the members are much more important to him than the agency and is always ready to protect them. They love how he acted like the proper big brother to the group.

SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups’ injury:

Earlier, Pledis Entertainment reported S.Coups' ongoing condition and treatment through Weverse. Pledis said that S.Coups experienced a physical issue where the upper leg tendon in his left knee joint was torn while shooting. As indicated by the medical staff's viewpoint, he first took all the measures required before a medical procedure, and afterwards went through ACL reconstruction on August 21st. They additionally said that the medical procedure was finished effectively, and S.Coups was released from the hospital on August 24th. After that he was on rest and was on hiatus from future activities till he could recover from the surgery. The fans were sad that he wasn’t going to be participating in the concerts for a while but wished for his full recovery since an ACL tear is serious and physical therapy is the only answer for him to be back on his feet again.

