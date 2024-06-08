SEVENTEEN's S.Coups postpones 17 IS RIGHT HERE fansign event on short notice citing poor health

SEVENTEEN was scheduled for a fansign event for their latest compilation album, 17 IS RIGHT HERE on June 8. However, fans were informed shortly before the event that member S.Coups would not be participating due to health concerns.

SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups sits out of 17 IS RIGHT HERE fansign

On June 8, SEVENTEEN was scheduled to hold a fansign event for their latest compilation album, 17 IS RIGHT HERE. However, shortly before the event, fans were notified that member S.Coups would not be participating due to health concerns.

The official statement from the fansign organizer read;

“Regarding the first fansign for SEVENTEEN’s ’17 IS RIGHT HERE’ scheduled for today (June 8)

S.Coup’s fansign is postponed due to the artist’s poor health condition. The new date and details for the postponed fansign will be sent to the winners later.

We wish for CARATs’ understanding.

Thank you.”

This announcement understandably disappointed many fans, known as CARATs, who were eager to see all the members of SEVENTEEN. Nevertheless, the fandom expressed overwhelming support for S.Coups, prioritizing his health and well-being over their excitement for the event.

More details about SEVENTEEN’s latest activities

SEVENTEEN is a K-pop boy group formed by PLEDIS Entertainment, comprising thirteen members: S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino. Since their debut on May 26, 2015, with the extended play (EP) 17 CARAT they have achieved international acclaim, with the album becoming the longest-charting K-pop album of the year in the US.

Renowned for their self-producing approach, SEVENTEEN's members are actively involved in songwriting, music production, and choreography. They perform as a single group and are divided into three units; hip-hop, vocal, and performance, each specializing in different areas. They have been lauded as Performance Kings, Theater Kids of K-Pop, and K-Pop Performance Powerhouse by various media outlets.

SEVENTEEN is poised to expand their global influence with several high-profile activities. Following their impactful performance at the UK's Glastonbury Festival in June, they are set to host their 2024 SVT 8TH FAN MEETING at Seoul's Gocheok Sky Dome in July, offering a unique opportunity to connect with their global fanbase, CARATs.

Additionally, they will headline LOLLAPALOOZA Berlin in Germany this September, further cementing their status as international superstars. These events highlight SEVENTEEN's dedication to engaging with fans worldwide and showcasing their exceptional talents on the world's biggest stages.

