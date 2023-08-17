SEVENTEEN's S.COUPS suffers torn ACL injury on left knee; To be on hiatus until further notice

On the 17th of August, PLEDIS Entertainment released an official statement on their Weverse account regarding SEVENTEEN’s leader, S.COUPS. The statement from the entertainment company revealed that the member is suffering from a torn ACL and will undergo surgery.

S.COUPS health condition and activities moving forward

PLEDIS Entertainment shared a notice on Weverse, informing fans about a left knee injury. On August 10th, during a content shoot, SEVENTEEN member S.COUPS injured his left knee while landing while playing a game. Following an MRI scan, it was determined that he has sustained an ACL injury. S.COUPS is presently undergoing medical treatment and is scheduled for necessary surgery at the earliest opportunity. PLEDIS Entertainment stated that the rapper will be unable to participate in upcoming activities and will be focusing on his recovery. They have requested fans' understanding during this time.

Check out PLEDIS Entertainment's official statement-

“Hello.

This is PLEDIS Entertainment.

We would like to inform you about SEVENTEEN member S.COUPS’s current health status and his activities moving forward.

Advertisement

On August 10, S.COUPS sustained an injury to the left knee as he was landing while playing a ball game for a content shoot. He was immediately taken to the hospital where he underwent a comprehensive medical examination including an MRI scan. During the examination, a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) was identified in the left knee.

The artist is receiving necessary medical treatment prior to the surgery as recommended by the medical staff, and will undergo surgery as soon as possible. We will provide another update on the progression of treatments and his rehabilitation schedule at a later time.

S.COUPS will be unable to participate in the majority of official activities for the foreseeable future, and will focus on his recovery through surgery and rehabilitation. We would like to extend our deepest apology to his fans for any distress or worry this may have caused.

The artist is highly determined to attend all of the group’s prearranged engagements. However, his participation will be adjusted depending on the circumstances, placing his recovery as the top most priority as per recommendation of the medical staff.

We will do our best to aid in S.COUPS’s treatment and recovery so that he can return in full health to his fans as quickly as possible.

Thank you.“

We wish for SEVENTEEN’s Leader S.COUPS speedy recovery!

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: WATCH: SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups, Woozi & Hoshi raise a toast in MV for ‘CHEERS’ from ‘SECTOR 17’