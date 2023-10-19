SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups to miss SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN promotions for THIS reason

In a recent development that has sent SEVENTEEN fans reeling, it has been announced that the group's leader, S.Coups, will be sitting out in most of their upcoming comeback promotions to focus on his health and recovery. With the release of this news, SEVENTEEN’s fanbase has been praying for his faster recovery.

S.Coups' health concerns

S.Coups suffered a left knee injury during a ball game content shooting in August. The SEVENTEEN leader’s health has been a subject of concern among fans, and it appears that the artist and his management have made the decision to prioritize his well-being.

PLEDIS Entertainment’s official statement about S.Coups

PLEDIS Entertainment revealed on October 19 that, considering S.Coups' ongoing recovery and the sensitivity of the affected region, SEVENTEEN's leader will have to refrain from participating in the majority of the group's forthcoming promotional events for their 11th mini album, SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN . This decision is made to place a higher priority on his continuous recuperation and rehabilitation.

Full announcement below:

“Hello.

This is PLEDIS Entertainment.

We'd like to share some information with you about SEVENTEEN member S.Coups's promotional activities for the group's 11th Mini Album.

S.Coups had anterior cruciate ligament and anterolateral ligament reconstruction surgery after tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament. He is currently receiving post-operative treatment and concentrating on his recuperation.

It's been over two months since he had this operation, and he's still recovering. The afflicted area, however, remains vulnerable. Rehabilitation treatment is critical at this stage, and he has been advised by his doctor to avoid any physically demanding activities for the time being.

The artist was determined to take part in the planned activities. However, we believed that it was in his best interests at this moment to prioritise his recuperation and rehabilitation over anything else. As a result, S.Coups will be unable to participate in the majority of his official activities, including SEVENTEEN's promotional activities for their 11th Mini album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN. Thank you so much for being so understanding.

We will do everything we can to help S.Coups return to his fans in the greatest possible health.

Thank you!”

After the announcement, S.Coups personally posted on Weverse, expressing, "I had a strong desire to partake in our activities, but I've decided to take a temporary break to prioritize my rehabilitation for the sake of our long-term journey together. I know you'd rather not hear apologies from me, so instead of feeling sorry, I'll bolster my determination and invest more effort into my recovery. My aim is to return healthier and show you all the best version of myself as soon as possible."

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: 'Standards are really high': SEVENTEEN's Woozi reveals tough process of song selection at HYBE