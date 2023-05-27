SEVENTEEN's S.Coups to sit out of Japan Fan Meeting due to health concerns; Fans pour love and support

SEVENTEEN, one of the most beloved K-pop groups, has recently announced that their leader member S.Coups will be unable to attend the highly anticipated Japan Fan Meeting in Tokyo due to poor health. This unexpected news has left fans concerned and wondering about the impact of his absence on the group's activities and future performances. Let's delve deeper into the details and understand the situation surrounding S.Coups' health condition.

S.Coups' health struggles: Pledis announcement

The announcement made by SEVENTEEN's official social site came as a shock to fans who were eagerly looking forward to seeing S.Coups at the <SEVENTEEN 2023 JAPAN FANMEETING 'LOVE'> in Tokyo. The group's agency revealed that S. Coups is currently experiencing poor health, and as a result, it has been decided that he will not be able to participate in the event. The exact nature of his health condition was not disclosed, respecting his privacy and well-being.

Read the full statement here:

“Hello, This is Pledis Entertainment,

SEVENTEEN member S-Coups will inevitably be absent from the Tokyo performance of <SEVENTEEN 2023 JAPAN FANMEETING ‘LOVE’> on May 27 due to poor health.

We apologise to our fans and ask for your understanding. We will do our best to help S.Coups recover his health as soon as possible.

Thank you.”

SEVENTEEN's unity and resilience: Navigating challenges together

SEVENTEEN, known for their tight-knit bond and unwavering support for each other, has always prioritized the health and well-being of its members. S.Coups' absence from the scheduled Japan Fan Meeting serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by idols in the demanding K-pop industry. Despite this setback, SEVENTEEN has reassured fans that the remaining members will continue to give their all to deliver an unforgettable experience to their dedicated fanbase.

The news of S.Coups' health concerns has elicited an outpouring of love and support from fans around the world. The SEVENTEEN fandom, known as CARATs, have expressed their understanding and encouragement for S.Coups to prioritise his health above all else. Messages of love, well-wishes, and prayers for his speedy recovery have flooded social media, showcasing the strong bond between the group and their dedicated fanbase. As fans, let us rally behind S.Coups, sending positive energy and well-wishes for his swift recovery, while also trusting in SEVENTEEN's ability to navigate these obstacles and continue to shine brightly on stage.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS' Jimin takes UK by Storm as his FAST X OST makes history on Official Singles chart