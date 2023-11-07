SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan and Ha Seok Jin starrer The Devil's Plan confirms season 2

The popular brain survival game show titled The Devil's Plan is gearing up for its sequel production. The hit Netflix show is confirmed to be renewed for a second season. Based on the concept of a brain survival game, the show had 12 players from various professions like lawyers, doctors, artists, YouTubers, professional gamers, and actors. They camped together for seven days to hail the title of having the best brain through winning various challenges.

The Devil's Plan to have a season 2

On November 7, Netflix took to its X (formerly Twitter) handle where they shared about the production of a second season of the game show. The first season of The Devil's Plan received immense love and popularity from its viewers. The show was created by producing director Jung Jong Yeon who is known for creating shows like The Genius, The Great Escape, and more.

The participants were cut off from the outside world and engaged in fierce competition which led them to test their mental limits by taking on challenging games. The winner was given the prize of 500 million won along with being hailed as the ultimate brain. The producing director shared his excitement and enthusiasm by revealing that they will be preparing for a fresh and renewed season 2.

There is a growing curiosity about who will be the participants for the next season. Its first season was placed first in Netflix's Top 10 Series in South Korea. It also took the first position in TV-OTT integrated non-drama which created the most buzz on its airing.

About The Devil's Plan

The Devil's Plan stood out due to the exciting story created by players with their strategies and personalities going back and forth between being an ally or betraying, only to win in the end. This led to increased interest and viewership among the audience generating a warm response. More curiosity was generated when The Devil's Plan showed various changes in the relationship between groups of people.

These people are not in touch with the normal world and don't know what's going on outside. It was deemed as a social experiment overall which began with the devil's invitation. The Devil's Plan also topped the Netflix Top 10 ranking index in over 23 countries. SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan, actor Ha Seok Jin, and more were part of the show.

