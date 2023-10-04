SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan and Lee Si Won's The Devil's Plan claims 3rd spot in Global Top 10 Non-English TV Shows

Netflix's reality series, The Devil's Plan, featuring SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan, actress Lee Si Won, actor Ha Seok Jin, and others, has achieved an impressive third place in the global top 10 TV shows within the non-English category.

The Devil's Plan lands on 3rd spot

According to a statement released by Netflix on October 4KST, The Devil's Plan has secured a place in the TOP 10 list in 23 countries, including Korea, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Morocco, since its debut on September 26. The captivating series garnered an impressive 2.3 million hours of viewership within the first six days, earning it the esteemed 3rd position in the global TOP 10 TV shows category for non-English content.

Capturing the audience's fascination, The Devil's Plan serves as a testament to the captivating world of intellectual competition. This enthralling survival game show, featuring a diverse cast of 12 contestants ranging from lawyers and doctors to science YouTubers, K-pop idols, professional gamers, and actors, unfolds over seven days as they compete for the coveted title of Best Brain. With its compelling narrative and suspenseful twists, it's evident that this show is poised to maintain its presence on the global top charts for the foreseeable future.

More about The Devil’s Plan

Netflix unveiled the main trailer and poster for The Devil’s Plan, featuring SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan, Ha Seok Jin, and others, on September 12. This gripping survival psychological game offers a grand prize of up to 500 million Korean won to the ultimate victor. Participants, including celebrities, influencers, and recruits, are urged by the devil to shed their social masks and reveal their true selves. The inaugural episode premiered on September 26.

In The Devil's Plan, notable personalities such as Ha Seok Jin, Jo Yeon Woo, Lee Hye Sung, Lee Si Won, Seungkwan, Seo Yu Min, Seo Dong Ju, Park Gyeong Rim, Kim Dong Jae, Guillaume, and Kwak Jun Bin showcase their exceptional skills in diverse fields, passionately competing for the coveted top position in each challenging game. Similar to the Korean reality show Nineteen to Twenty, a previous dating series on the streaming platform, the fresh The Devil's Plan is also rolled out on a weekly schedule. The latest five episodes dropped on Netflix on October 3, 2023, yet the games are still ongoing, building anticipation with an unexpected plot twist on the horizon. All eyes are set on the upcoming finale of The Devil's Plan, where the unraveling of this intriguing twist is eagerly awaited.Following the journey of 9 thrilling episodes of The Devil’s Plan, the final stretch, comprising Episodes 10 to 13, is set to be released next week on October 10, 2023 (Tuesday), at 12:30 PM IST, exclusively on Netflix.

