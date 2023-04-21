SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan follows Moonbin’s IG account after his passing; SHINee’s Key and Taemin pays tribute

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of possible suicide

SHINee's Key, Taemin and more mourned the late ASTRO’s Moonbin, who became a star in the sky.

SHINee’s Key and Taemin:

SHINee's Key left a comment on the account of the late Moonbin on April 21st, "I can't sleep even more now that I'm saying my last goodbye with the hope of going to a good place. I sincerely hope that he is really happy." Key said, "Thank you so much for leaving a lot of records of the past that Moonbin did. The people who are left behind will be able to live with those memories crying and laughing and looking forward to the day when you will smile brightly and greet them in the end. You’ve worked hard, really." Then he added, "And I'm sorry I didn't know." On April 20th, Taemin also posted on his social media account, “I remember how he shined on stage. I hope you will be happy there, just as you were always shining.”

TVXQ’s Yunho:

Yunho, a member of the group 'TVXQ', also posted a story on his IG to commemorate Moonbin. He wrote, "I will not forget the bright smile and bright personality. I hope you are at peace and happy there.” He wished for Moonbin’s happiness and peace now that he is in a better place.

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan and VIVIZ's SinB:

Seungkwan of the group SEVENTEEN followed Moonbin's Instagram account as well as VIVIZ's SinB. Seungkwan's following list originally had only SEVENTEEN members, but he seems to have followed Moonbin to remember him. Seungkwan was born in 1998, the same as Moonbin, and was called the '98 Line' or '98s'. They also appeared together alongside their other close friends VIVIZ’s SinB and Umji of the transit love group on YouTube's 'MMTG' channel.

iKON’s Chanwoo:

Chanwoo is known to be someone who doesn’t really express his emotions that well but after learning that one of his closest friends had passed away, he took to Instagram story to post a throwback picture of him and Moonbin and wrote “ Bin-ah (his nickname) don’t be sick and remain happy in that place” which means he is wishing him well now that Moonbin is in a better place.

Kim Jong Kook:

On April 20th, Kim Jong Kook posted an article on his personal YouTube channel 'GymJong Kook' community, saying, "He was a junior I really wanted to see on our channel, but I wish you peace of mind." Then, they announced the postponement of the release of the YouTube content that was originally scheduled to be uploaded. Kim Jong Kook had an interaction with Moonbin in 2021 through Disney Plus' Running Man: The Guy Who Plays on the Running Man'. At the time, Kim Jong Kook gave Moonbin heartfelt advice, saying, "If you live a healthy life, you can do the rest. You, the person you are, should be happy."

Advertisement

Moonbin:

Meanwhile, Moonbin was found dead at his home in Gangnam-gu, Seoul at 8:10 pm on April 19th. Due to the sudden news, the entertainment industry is commemorating his deceased with a heartfelt condolence. His deceased's mortuary was set up at the funeral hall of Asan Hospital in Seoul, and his burial will be on April 22nd.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​