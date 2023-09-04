SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan marks his return after hiatus; THE8 debuts blonde hair on way to Japan concert

On September 4, SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan was seen with the rest of the group leaving for their schedule in Japan and the fans are extremely happy to see him back! He had been on hiatus for a while due to several health issues and while CARATs were happy he was taking a break, they were just as ecstatic to see him back. He had recently even sent out a long letter dedicated to his fans regarding his hiatus. He had asked them to not be worried for him as he was relaxing and enjoying his time off while he regained the strength to meet them once again. Seeing him smile as he walked with his members in the airport, the fans were really happy that they would be able to see him perform at the NHK MUSIC EXPO 2023.

SEVENTEEN’s THE8’s new blonde hair causes havoc on the internet

On the other hand, CARATs were surprised to see THE8’s new blonde hair at the airport. He had his natural hair color for a while now, even during his last few comebacks but they seem to be mesmerized by his light blonde hair! Many said he looked like the Ice Prince as he was dressed in a white jacket, white mesh tank top, jeans, and a simple silver chain. SEVENTEEN are flying to Tokyo for the NHK MUSIC EXPO 2023 where they will be performing alongside many reputed Japanese artists as well as their labelmates NewJeans, ENHYPEN, and &Team. NHK MUSIC EXPO 2023 is a live show where K-pop and J-pop acts come together to interact with fans from around the world as well as show the harmony of the two different music industries. It has been said that SEVENTEEN will be performing their new Japanese single Ima-Even If The World Ends Tomorrow at the show on September 14.

SEVENTEEN’s upcoming concerts in Japan

At the same time, SEVENTEEN will be continuing their tour SEVENTEEN TOUR 'FOLLOW' TO JAPAN. From September 6 to December 17, they have various concerts in places like Tokyo (September 6-7), Osaka (September 9-10), Saitama (November 23-24), Nagoya (November 30, December 2,3,7), and Fukuoka (December 16-17).

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Quiz: Which BTS member is your cooking partner? Bake a delicious cake and you’ll know