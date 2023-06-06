SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan pens letter before moving of ASTRO’s Moonbin’s memorial: Better to live life less okay

ASTRO’s Moonbin and SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan have shared a special bond, knowing each other even before their debut and growing into popular stars in the Korean entertainment industry. The passing of the ASTRO member has seen Seungkwan take a break to heal, and subsequently try to return to his schedule. Once again the K-pop star has expressed his feelings for his dear mate via a letter at Moonbin’s memorial which is set to be moved to a long-term place in Gyeonggi-do.

Seungkwan’s letter for Moonbin

On June 5 fans of Moonbin noted that the SEVENTEEN member had left another heartfelt note for his friend. Here’s what it said.

“My Binnie

Bin-ah! I just stopped by for some time. As the day when we finally send you off approaches, I've come to [Fantagio’s] Sky Park, where your fans who love you have been the most. I've been trying my best to take of Sua, your mom, dad, and aunt, but it seems they're the ones taking care of me more. Because of that, I was able to work hard during my schedule. The day before yesterday, I went to Taeyeon noonim's concert which we had planned to attend together. I received a lot of comfort there. And thought a lot about you. She, fortunately? didn't sing your favorite song, 'U R'. Thankfully I didn't end up sobbing in my seat haha. How are you these days? Is there anything you want to eat? I really want to drink beer with you, you miss it too, right? I'm sure you do, you brat. I miss us from back then a lot, I hoped as time went by slowly I’d feel okay but I don't think that's the case. Woongie said so too, that it's better to live life less okay than live life okay without you. I agree with that bit. Please understand me. I'm still too selfish. Look at me, asking you for your understanding. This is all I am. I am kind of scared because who made me shine, aren’t here. The day before yesterday your fans came to the cafe and thanked and comforted me. You have no idea how much I held back tears. They comforted me so warmly. so I have to get it together! I've made up my mind again. I feel like I'll be like this going forward too. I love you so much friend I have to go now. I’m sorry because it feels like I came and complained. See you tomorrow Bin-ah I want to see you soon. Eat well and sleep well. Come to my dreams, when you have time. -Bboo-ya-”

Moonbin’s memorial

The memorial for the ASTRO member is set to be moved from Fantagio’s Sky Park to the Namhansanseong Gukcheongsa Temple in Gwanju-si, Gyeonggi-do and will be open from June 7 at 5:30 am. It will be called ‘Moon’s Space’, as shared by the agency via a notice.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Remembering ASTRO’s Moonbin: Fantagio opens dedicated memorial Moon’s Space in honor of K-pop idol