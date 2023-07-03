SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan to be absent from fan singing, Seoul concert and future schedules due to poor health

SEVENTEEN member Seungkwan will be taking some time off to rest and recover after feeling unwell. On July 3 it was revealed via a notice by PLEDIS Entertainment that the K-pop star’s health was in a bad condition following which he visited a hospital and was advised to rest. As a result the singer will remain absent from the group’s upcoming fan signing event in China as well as a concert in Seoul. Check out the agency’s full statement below.

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan’s health notice

Seungkwan will be resting to focus on his health for the time being. Here’s what his agency said.

“Hello.

This is PLEDIS Entertainment.

We would like to provide you with some information regarding SEVENTEEN member SEUNGKWAN’ future activities.

SEUNGKWAN recently visited the hospital due to feeling unwell, and the medical staff advised him to take the necessary time to rest and recover. The artist himself is determined to continue his activities, however the company felt that it would be better for him to focus on improving his health for the time being, as recommended by the medical staff.

Consequently, SEUNGKWAN, unfortunately will not be able to take part in upcoming events such as the Tencent Music Entertainment Award (TMEA) 2023, fan-signing event in China, and SEVENTEEN TOUR ‘FOLLOW’ TO SEOUL, among others. We would like to apologize to our fans and ask for your generous understanding.

We will do our very best to support SEUNGKWAN so that he can meet his fans as his healthiest self again.

Thank you.”

About Seungkwan

A truly gifted and hardworking singer, Boo Seungkwan debuted as a member of the thirteen member boy group SEVENTEEN in 2015. Since then, he has developed into a highly knowledgeable variety show personality with expertise in Korean entertainment. Following the passing of his dear friend and fellow K-pop idol ASTRO’s Moonbin, Seungkwan took a brief break to grieve the loss and had since returned to his work. However, the SEVENTEEN member will now be going on a period of rest to recover his health and fans have been sending their support to the star asking him to take as long as he needs.

