SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan to make his acting debut? Singer cast for Wednesday, Thursday, Friday K-drama

After conquering the music charts with his voice and taking over variety shows with his entertaining personality, singer Boo Seungkwan of K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN has managed to land himself another impressive gig. As per reports on April 22, the star will be making his acting debut in the coming months. He is said to be joining the upcoming K-drama named Wednesday, Thursday, Friday (working title) or Wed Thurs Fri (literal title).

Boo Seungkwan reported to make his acting debut in the upcoming K-drama

According to My Daily's coverage on April 22, Seungkwan will make his acting debut through the new drama Wed Thurs Fri. It is reported that the script reading was recently completed. The show is set against the background of a restaurant that is open only on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. The K-drama showcases the romance between a chef and a woman with a deep connection to the restaurant. Previously, in January of this year, Shin Min Ah and Lee Jin Wook were reportedly said to be cast as the two leads of the show. While neither has confirmed their casting, the two actors are said to be joining the K-drama.

Director Jung Dong Yoon, who directed SBS’ Defendant, Heart Surgeons, and Hot Stove League, tvN's It's Okay to Not Be Okay, and the Netflix series Gyeongseong Creature, will direct the drama. Writer Joo Hyun, who wrote JTBC's The World of the Married and Ms. Temper & Nam Jung Gi, and tvN’s Revolutionary Love, will be responsible for the script.

Meanwhile, Seungkwan was recently promoting as a part of the duo, Dokyeom X Seungkwan, alongside fellow vocalist DK of his team SEVENTEEN.

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