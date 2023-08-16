SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan to officially return for group's October comeback after brief hiatus

SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan to officially return to group activities. On August 16, a PLEDIS representative informed Korean media outlets that the singer will be coming back for the group's October comeback after a month-long hiatus. The Super singer greeted fans on the online fan community platform of SEVENTEEN about his condition and his plans to return just a day before it was officially confirmed.

SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan to officially return for group's October comeback

On August 16, Many media outlets in South Korea revealed that a PLEDIS representative confirmed Seungkwan's comeback. The FML singer will be coming back to fans and the group for their upcoming comeback in October. The representative informed, "He is currently committed to recovery and is also discussing the timing of his return. He will be back in September at the latest so that he can meet the fans." On July 3, Seungkwan took a break from the group activities and also sat out of the SEVENTEEN TOUR FOLLOW TO SEOUL concert. As a result of medical examinations taken then, it was required for him to take complete rest for his recovery. However, he will be coming back with all the love and support he received from fans and the members of SEVENTEEN.

Seungkwan's recent update

On August 15, The Rock With You singer posted multiple photos and pictures to assure the fans that he is recovering well. Members S.Coups, Jeonghan, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, and The8 dropped supportive comments under the post reminding him that they have got his back. Alongside his group comeback, the member is all set to return as an entertainer as well. Seungkwan is known for witty and smart personality, he has appeared on multiple variety shows displaying his skills as an entertainer and representing the group. The HOT singer will appear as one of the twelve participants on the Netflix reality show The Devil's Plan. A prize of 500 million Korean won is up for grabs, and the candidates are expected to use their knowledge and intelligence to do so. Twelve capable Korean celebrities will compete against one another in this entertainment program to escape The Devil's Plan.

