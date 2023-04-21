SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan to sit out pre-recording Mnet’s M COUNTDOWN to grieve loss of his close friend Moonbin

TRIGGER WARNING: Mention of possible suicide

On April 21st, the management company PLEDIS Entertainment announced on SEVENTEEN’s official Twitter account, "It is difficult for member Seungkwan to participate in the pre-recording for SEVENTEEN’s Mnet's 'M Countdown' scheduled at 7:40 pm today due to poor physical condition. We apologize to the fans, and ask for your understanding."

Seungkwan:

Seungkwan recently got to know his close friend, ASTRO member Moonbin, passed away and it is known that he is suffering from poor physical condition after hearing the sad news of his dear friend. Seungkwan also continues to mourn silently by following Moonbin’s IG account, which he used to only follow SEVENTEEN members with. SEVENTEEN had also rescheduled their concept photo and teaser releases to grieve for him.

MMTG and My Alcohol Diary:

MMTG, a variety show on YouTube hosted and produced by Lee Eun Jae had announced that they were going to reschedule their episodes for next week out of respect for Moonbin and Lee Young Ji’s My Alcohol Diary announced the same.

M COUNTDOWN:

Mnet's 'M Countdown' was broadcast live. As a tribute to ASTRO member Moonbin, who died the previous day, MC Jooheon (MONSTA X) and Miyeon (G)I-DLE appeared wearing black clothes. Jooheon said, “Today is such a day where the spring rain that fell in the morning is not pleasant.” “There was news that a colleague who we cried and laughed with on stage for a long time suddenly left us and became a star in the sky,” he said. Miyeon expressed her condolences, saying, "I express my condolences at the very sad and heartbreaking news." In addition, Jooheon added, "I sincerely pray that you rest comfortably in a good place."

Music Bank:

'Music Bank', which aired on April 21st, MCs Lee Chaemin and LE SSERAFIM's Eunchae paid tribute to Moonbin, who passed away two days ago, in a calm manner throughout. The two people who grabbed the microphone in neat black and white outfits, different from their usual colorful outfits, also left a message of condolence for the late Moonbin on behalf of the program. Lee Chae-min said, "There has been sad news in the music industry. I wish Moonbin, who shone more than anyone else on stage, rests in peace." At the end of the broadcast, Lee Chaemin and Hong Eunchae once again mourned the deceased, saying, "We will remember Moonbin, who will shine forever in our hearts, not on the stage."

