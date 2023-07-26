SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan to star in reality show The Devil's Plan; Fans celebrate his return to entertainment

SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan to make his entertainment show return with Netflix reality show The Devil's Plan. The SUPER Singer was announced to be on break due to his health. On July 26, Netflix Korea unveiled the list of contestants who would be appearing on its upcoming reality show. The cast included SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan alongside 11 other challengers.

SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan on The Devil's Plan

Seungkwan one of the amazing vocalists of SEVENTEEN had to take a break from promotional activities like fan sign events and group concerts because of his health concerns. On July 3, PLEDIS informed about his break in an official statement, emphasizing their focus on Seungkwan's health. However, there is no confirmation of Seungkwan's return to group activities by the agency yet. Seungkwan is known to be one of the 12 contestants on Netflix's upcoming brain-twisting reality show The Devil's Plan. Seungkwan is known for his remarkable abilities and his entertaining skills on variety shows in South Korea. Fans buckle up and are all set to see Seungkwan on this reality show displaying his intelligence.

About The Devil's Plan

After the success of the K-drama series Squid Game, Netflix has taken another step towards survival shows turning into reality. Squid Game depicted a survival challenge where the winner received a cash prize of 45.6 billion Korean won. However, here the contestants are expected to operate their knowledge and intelligence to win a prize of 500 million Korean won. This entertainment show will star 12 competent Korean celebrities who will go against each other to survive The Devil's Plan. Netflix announced the awaited cast members list on July 26, including doctors, lawyers, actors, singers, Go players, and many more. SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan, Ha Seok Jin, Danielle Suh, Lee Si Won, Park Kyeong Rim, and more will be seen together fighting for the crown of the brainiest player.

About SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan

Seungkwan is a member of the 13-member group called SEVENTEEN debuted in 2015. The singer is known for mesmerizing vocals and hilarious personality. Seungkwan is on a break from activities, however, he was missed by the group members and the 25000 fans at the FOLLOW Concert. While member Mingyu gave an update on Seungkwan that he was resting well, Dino revealed the color code of the group's theme was inspired by him. The fans cheered Boo Seungkwan as they waited for his healthy comeback.

