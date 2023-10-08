SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan to VIVIZ; All celebrities who attended former The Ark member Lee Suji’s wedding

The Ark and Uni.T’s former member Lee Suji and actor Ko Hyoung Woo tied the knot earlier this October. Their wedding was announced on September 6 when the idol penned down a heartwarming letter confirming her marriage. The star wedding saw the presence of many celebrities from the South Korean industry. Here is a list of all the celebrities who attended the wedding.

Celebrities who attended Lee Suji and Ko Hyoung Woo’s wedding

Many celebrities attended the wedding which was held on October 7. SEVENTEEN member Seungkwan was present at the wedding. The charming singer even sang a congratulatory song for the happy couple. VIVIZ’s members Umji and SinB were also at the wedding as guests. The girl group is made up of three former GFriend members Unji, SinB and Eunha. They made their debut in February 2022 with their first EP Beam of Prism. VIVIZ also took part in the second season of Queendom and finished in the third position. Ungjae from IMFACT attended the wedding too. IMFACT is known for their songs like Lie and The Light. Ungjae made his solo debut with Drama on September 29, 2021. Lee Suji’s former band Unit.T’s members not only just came to the wedding but performed too. Even The Ark’s members reunited for the wedding and sang their debut song Somebody 4 Life along with the bride.

More about Lee Suji and Ko Hyoung Woo

Lee Suji was a member of the group The Ark which made their debut in 2015 with the song Somebody 4 Life. The group disbanded the very next year. In 2017, Lee Suji participated in KBS’ survival program The Unit and became a member of the group Uni.T. This group debuted in May 2018 with their first EP Line and lead single No More. The same year in October, Unit.T disbanded after their last fan meeting. Ko Hyoung Woo is a theatre actor who has previously worked in the movie Triple: Do You Want? which is the story of three couples.

