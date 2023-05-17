SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan vs Stray Kids' Lee Know battle in similar check-patterned fits, Who wore it better? VOTE

The world of K-pop is not only known for its exceptional music and mesmerizing performances but also for its impeccable fashion sense. SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan and Stray Kids' Lee Know recently caught the attention of fans and fashion enthusiasts alike with their strikingly similar patterned outfits. While both idols exuded their unique style, the question remains: Who wore it better?

Seungkwan's captivating patterned ensemble

SEVENTEEN's Seungkwan, known for his charismatic vocals and vibrant personality, showcased his fashion prowess in a patterned ensemble that left fans in awe. His outfit featured a square checks pattern, perfectly complementing his lively stage presence. Seungwan donned a knee-length beige colour coat that had black, white, and red checks on it. He paired it with a beige colour loose pants and boots. Seungkwan's confident and playful demeanor effortlessly brought life to the pattern, creating a head-turning look that was undeniably captivating.

Lee Know's sophisticated take on patterns

Stray Kids' Lee Know showcased his own interpretation of the patterned trend. Known for his sleek dance moves and refined style, Lee Know opted for a more sophisticated approach. Lee Know went for a suit having a similar patter and colour. He wore a beige suit that had black, white, and red checks. His blazer and pant were the same which he paired with a white shirt, black tie, and a black sweater over that. His outfit featured a subtle and refined pattern that added depth and texture to his overall look. With his suave charm and impeccable fashion sense, Lee Know managed to infuse elegance and class into the patterned ensemble.

Who Wore it Better?

Now, the ultimate question arises: Who wore the patterned outfit better, Seungkwan or Lee Know? While both idols undeniably rocked their respective looks, it ultimately comes down to personal preference. Seungkwan's vibrant and energetic style resonated with fans who appreciate a bold and attention-grabbing fashion statement. On the other hand, Lee Know's sophisticated and refined approach appealed to those who favor a more subtle yet impactful fashion choice. Vote for your own favourite look here.

Take the poll below:

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Outrageous noise at Gucci Cruise 2024 after-party attended by IU, Jay Park, more leads to 52 police complaints