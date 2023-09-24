SEVENTEEN’s teaser for upcoming album deleted for featuring Great Wall of China: company apologises

SEVENTEEN is all set to release their 11th mini album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN on October 23. They released a bunch of teasers on September 24 as a part of the SVT RIGHT HERE promotions, one of which they soon had to take down. PLEDIS Entertainment also made a statement regarding the issue. The group’s last comeback was in April 2023 which was a great success in terms of sales and popularity.

SEVENTEEN deletes teaser for SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN

On September 23, SEVENTEEN released their teasers for their upcoming 11th mini album. The teasers are bright and sunny and featured various cities like Paris and New York. Hundreds of balloon chamomile flowers with a smile on them could be seen floating around in Times Square and the Eiffel Tower, alongside other monumental locations in Seoul and Tokyo. This balloon could also be seen in their album art. While the first two teasers were met with appreciation and smiles, the third Beijing teaser which was based in the Great Wall of China became the issue. Many Chinese fans raised their concern that the teaser was disrespectful. SEVENTEEN’s team took quick action and deleted the teaser from all their social media accounts.

PLEDIS Entertainment issues an apology

On September 24, PLEDIS Entertainment gave a statement and clarified about the deleted teaser. Their statement said that they apologise for using the Great Wall Of China as a backdrop for their promotional content SVT RIGHT HERE Bejing teaser. They explained that they wanted to use the iconic wall to represent the culture of China but realised that their teaser was not respectful of their history and heritage. They also apologised for making fans uncomfortable and promised to be careful in the future and create content that everyone can enjoy.

Details of SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN

SEVENTEEN will be making a comeback on October 23 at 6 p.m. KST which is 2:30 p.m. IST. with their album SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN. Their promotional campaign for this album is called SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE@EVERYWHERE. The album will strive to bring people from all regions and cultures together hence the name. Global fans and native fans are very excited and are looking forward to the release.

Following the release of the album and its promotions, the idol group will be continuing with their Asia tour, SEVENTEEN TOUR FOLLOW TO ASIA. The tour kickstarted on July 21 in Seoul, South Korea.

